Epix Drops Video Trailer for 'Billy The Kid' Original Series

Epix has launched the first video trailer for its upcoming original series Billy The Kid, starring Tom Blyth.

The eight-episode series, written by Michael Hirst (Vikings), is based on the life of famed American outlaw Billy The Kid (Blyth), from his humble Irish roots to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln Country War and beyond, said network officials.

The series also stars Daniel Webber as outlaw. Billy the Kid is executive produced by Michael Hirst; Donald De Line, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Otto Bathurst, and Toby Leslie.■