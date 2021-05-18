Connected TV Grows Share of Digital Video Impressions

Connected TV grew its share of digital video impressions in the first quarter, according to a new report from Extreme Reach.

CTV impressions represented 41% of digital video in the first quarter, up 17% from 35% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

That marked CTV’s highest share since 2019, according to Extreme Reach’s Video Benchmarks Report.

In CTV, 30-second spots dominate. According to Extreme Reach, 30-second spots ran 88% of the time and 15 second spots just 12%.

Ad buyers appeared to prefer buying from premium publishers in the quarter. Premium publishers had 54% of the impressions while media aggregators served 46% of the impressions. In the fourth quarter the aggregators had a larger share.

“The video ad landscape has been through an extended period of disruption over the last year, as well as significant growth,” said Mary Vestewig, VP, digital account management at Extreme Reach. “Q1 saw advertisers leaning into the familiar, including the ever-popular 30-second ad length and a preference for premium publishers. As vaccination rates increase and life resumes a greater sense of normalcy, we’re watching Q2 trends with great interest.”

Extreme Reach’s 2021 Q1 Video Benchmarks Report is based on the aggregate performance metrics for impressions served from AdBridge, the company’s asset management platform for marketing creative.