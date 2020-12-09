Desktop and Mobile Ad Impressions Gain: Report

While connected TVs continued to deliver the most digital video ad impressions, impressions served to desktop and mobile devices gained share in an environment where working and studying from home have become commonplace, according to Extreme Reach.

In its third quarter Video Benchmarks Report, CTV’s share of impression dropped to 39% from 40% in the second quarter, while mobile’s share--both mobile and mobile apps--rose to 39% from 38% and desktop’s share grew to 21% from 20%.

The greatest change in the third quarter is that aggregators share of impression grew to a record 47% from 35% last quarter. Premium publishers’ share fell to 53% from 65%.

Media aggregators sell inventory from multiple sources and include programmatically sold traffic. Ad networks, DSPs and agency trade desks fall into this category. Premium publishers are direct sellers of digital inventory, such as broadcast networks or content providers.

The average rate of invalid traffic for video impressions served by Extreme Reach rose to 2.72% this quarter from 1.05% in the second quarter. Of the invalid impression, high-frequency traffic was the top contributor. Invalid traffic was 4.33% for aggregators and 1.28% for premium publishers.

The dominant form of video advertising was the 30-second spots, accounting for 81% of all impressions, up from 79% last quarter. The 15-second spot was a distant also-ran with a 19% share of impressions, down from 20%. The shorter six-second spots and the longer 60 second commercial were negligible contributors.

“As 2020 continues to bring challenges to marketers, each quarter our data reflects shifts in strategy to account for the current circumstances,” the report said. “It’s clear that no single media mix suits every client and we expect that will remain a constant even as many factors in digital advertising, and in the world, evolve and change.”