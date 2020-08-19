CTV Increases Share of Impressions: Extreme Reach

Connected TV’s share of video impressions rose to 40% in the second quarter, according to a new report from Extreme Reach.

Extreme Reach’s latest Video Benchmarks Report said the second-quarter increase reversed a drop seen in Q1 and returns CTV to the proportion seen in 2019.

(Image credit: Extreme Reach)

In terms of advertising, 30-second spots dominated, representing a 79% share of impressions, marking the fourth straight quarter that their share has increased.

Completion rates were down slightly, which Extreme Reach attributed to an increase in viewing on platforms that permit ad skipping.

The data shows that 26% of video ad impressions by device were served in-app, while 12% were served on the mobile web. The completion rate of ads in-app was 79%, higher than the 64% rate in the mobile web.

“This may be connected to the increase in viewers accessing ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platforms on mobile devices as multiple-occupancy households continue to split viewing across screens,” the report said.

Click through rates for interactive ads increased during the second quarter to 39% from 29% a year ago. Extreme Reach said this might be connected to an increase in direct-response and shoppable ads frequently used by direct-to-consumer brands.

"While the extent of the long-term effect that COVID-19 will have on the media and advertising ecosystems cannot yet be fully understood, the fact the pandemic continues to drive volatility is unquestionable,” said Mary Vestewig, ER's senior director, video account management. “Shifts in viewing habits are certainly impacting how consumers are interacting with both content and ads across devices. As schools begin to reopen and online activities across all generations respond, we’ll be closely monitoring trends in our data.”

The Video Benchmark Report is based on performance metrics from Extreme Reach’s AdBridge platform.