Comscore Reports $13.2 Million Loss for Fourth Quarter

Comscore reported a fourth quarter loss as the company prepared to close a deal that promises to wipe out the measurement company’s debt.

The company said it lost $13.2 million, or 18 cents a share, in the quarter, compared to a loss of $21.4 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue dropped to $90 million from $95.2 million a year ago.

In January, Comscore announced that it agreed to have Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and Cerberus make a strategic investment in the company in a transaction that will wipe out Comscore’s $204 million debt when it closes.

Comscore said that when that deal closes, it expects to record a non-cash charge of between $20 million and $30 million.

The deal is expected to close a chapter of Comscore’s history in which it was bogged down by financial irregularities and fraud charges, management changes and an expensive and distracting re-audit of the company’s books that hindered its ability to create new products and compete in the fast-changing media measurement business.

"Comscore showed resilience and a strong focus on operating performance during a challenging time," said CEO Bill Livek. "We saw continued improvement in many areas of our business and look forward to completing the previously announced investment transactions next week, following a stockholder vote on March 9th."

Comscore plans to hold a conference call on March 10 to discuss its financial results.