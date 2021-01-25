Comscore Plans to Track Films Across Platforms

Comscore launched Comscore Movies Everywhere, a product that will measure the viewing and box-office performance of films across platforms.

Comscore Movies Everywhere will combine Comscore’s box-office census with its transactional video measurement capabilities. Those will be connected to over-the-top rentals and streaming views to track movies across all post forms. Comscore’s rival Nielsen recently launched a product tracking views on streaming platforms.

"We've seen incredible changes in audience behavior over the past year in the way that people consume content. As a result, the industry needs to reinvent the way we capture audience engagement," said Erik Lomis, president of distribution at United Artists Releasing. "We are excited to see that Comscore is staying ahead of the curve when it comes to measuring movie performance. Going forward, it will be essential to have a complete picture of how content is performing across platforms."

Comscore will be able to determine the demographics of moviegoers as well as individuals who viewed advertisements. Studios will be able to use this data to identify behavioral trends and design optimal release windows for their films.

"The undeniable reality is that the pandemic has forced us all to throw out conventional wisdom and take a fresh look at how we operate," said Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution at Paramount. "We're confident that people are going to return to theaters in force. But with more consumer choices for content consumption means we need new solutions to truly understand audience behavior as they engage with content on their terms and their screens. One thing that hasn't changed is that the customer is always right. We all have to adapt."

Comscore and other measurement companies have had to scramble as the pandemic has accelerated changes in consumer behavior, especially when it comes to how media is being used.

"We look forward to continue to set new measurement standards that harnesses our decades of unmatched box office and transactional video information," said Comscore CEO Bill Livek. "Just as we delivered the first transparent studio share reports and the first Movies on Demand promo conversion analysis, we are once again innovating to provide studios the consideration needed to reinvent their strategies and thrive in this new era. We are uniquely positioned to deliver smarter audience insights that will ultimately help the entire ecosystem succeed."