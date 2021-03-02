Comcast’s Vudu Streaming Service Launches on X1, Flex

Vudu is now available on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms

Vudu, the on-demand streaming service, launched Tuesday on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms.

Comcast’s Fandango unit acquired Vudu from Walmart last April. Fandango is part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal division.

“Fandango has worked with Xfinity for many years, and we are thrilled to add Vudu’s comprehensive movie and TV offerings to X1 and Flex,” said Mark Young, Fandango senior VP, global Strategy, business and corporate development. “Vudu’s vast library of premium content will now be available to millions of X1 and Flex fans, giving them more ways to enjoy the best entertainment through Xfinity.”

Comcast cable has been making more internet-based streaming services available through X1 in order to slow cord cutting. X1 also features Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, HBO Max, CBS All Access and NBCU’s Peacock and Comcast’s Xumo.

Xfinity customers will be able to access Vudu’s catalog of more than 150,000 movies and TV shows, including some new releases unavailable on subscription services by saying Vudu into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Titles debuting on Vudu in March include The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Golden Globe winners Minari, The Mauritanian and Pixar’s Soul.

Vudu is also available through most streaming players, Android and iOS devices, game consoles and Blu-ray players.