Compelling consensus evidence from the best-trained climate scientist in the world indicates that the climate is changing, and hurricanes are getting stronger.

And Comcast is getting ahead of the weather and the rest of the residential broadband industry with Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi, a new Wi-Fi 6 router that packs four hours of battery power, a built-in mesh Wi-Fi extender and the ability to connect to unlimited Verizon LTE cellular data if the wireline internet goes down.

The device, made out of recycled plastics, doubles as a Wi-Fi extender, compatible with Comcast's XB7 or XB8 DOCSIS 3.1 gateways. It kicks in if the power goes down or if access is lost to Comcast's cable network, providing a 30 Mbpg downstream wireless internet connection.

Comcast is offering the device for $7 a month for $36 months, or for a one-time payment of $252.

“With so much of our daily lives dependent on Wi-Fi connectivity, we knew our customers needed a product that could help keep them connected no matter what life throws at them – even during a storm,” said Emily Waldorf, senior VP of consumer internet services for Comcast Cable. “Storm-Ready WiFi is that solution. Not only does Storm-Ready WiFi extend coverage to deliver our best-in-class WiFi to hard-to-reach corners of the home, but it also gives customers the peace of mind that their connection at home can continue even when the power is out.”