Comcast’s AudienceXpress Integrates Epsilon Data for Audience-Based TV Buys

Comcast Advertising’s AudienceXpress unit said it is integrating data from Epsilon to bolster its audience-based convergent television capabilities.

Epsilon’s first-party data will give AudienceXpress more information about transactions and consumer behavior, enabling it to create more precise connected TV audience segments for clients.

“The TV ad marketplace continues to grow, evolve and shift constantly and dynamically, and so we recognized the need to provide a way for advertisers to find and connect with their audiences when, where and how they want to consume media,” said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer of AudienceXpress and FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company. “This new partnership brings together some of the core strengths and assets of two key industry players to deliver a much needed way for advertisers to navigate and thrive in today’s TV ad ecosystem.”

For Epsilon, the arrangement gives its clients access to AudienceXpress’s reach, scale and expertise in CTV to buy, execute and measure campaigns with more accuracy.

“As we began to search for a partner that offered the scale and ability to reach the specific audiences and data insights we needed, we were impressed by AudienceXpress’s vast network of aggregated premium video inventory,” Dennis Self, GM of Data Solutions, Epsilon, said. “Through this mutually beneficial partnership, we are able to move forward with an innovative approach that allows us to quickly scale this important partnership.”