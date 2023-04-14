Comcast’s AudienceXpress Launches Analytics Tool for Cross-Platform Campaigns

AudienceXpress, part of Comcast Advertising, said it launched a new analytic tool that provides targeting and measurement capabilities for multi-screen TV campaigns.

The tool enables advertisers to create customized audience segments, generate a media plan to reach them, optimize the campaign in mid-flight and measure campaign performance after it is completed.

“In developing this new solution, we listened to what advertisers are telling us and the result is an offering that addresses their needs. Heading into the 2023 upfronts, brands are looking for scale, high quality premium inventory and real-time, data-driven insights so that they can improve the user experience and accurately deliver on business goals. We aimed to solve for all of these needs with this new solution and look forward to what it can do for the industry,” said AudienceXpress Chief Revenue Officer Katy Loria.

AudienceXpress said the new tool’s insights are based on Comcast’s viewership and ad exposure data from 15 million households. Marketers can all integrate their own data to help customize campaigns.