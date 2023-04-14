Comcast’s AudienceXpress Launches Analytics Tool for Cross-Platform Campaigns
Customized segments based on Comcast audience data
AudienceXpress, part of Comcast Advertising, said it launched a new analytic tool that provides targeting and measurement capabilities for multi-screen TV campaigns.
The tool enables advertisers to create customized audience segments, generate a media plan to reach them, optimize the campaign in mid-flight and measure campaign performance after it is completed.
“In developing this new solution, we listened to what advertisers are telling us and the result is an offering that addresses their needs. Heading into the 2023 upfronts, brands are looking for scale, high quality premium inventory and real-time, data-driven insights so that they can improve the user experience and accurately deliver on business goals. We aimed to solve for all of these needs with this new solution and look forward to what it can do for the industry,” said AudienceXpress Chief Revenue Officer Katy Loria.
AudienceXpress said the new tool’s insights are based on Comcast’s viewership and ad exposure data from 15 million households. Marketers can all integrate their own data to help customize campaigns.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.