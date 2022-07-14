FreeWheel Names Katy Loria As U.S. Chief Revenue Officer

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad-tech company, hired Katy Loria as U.S. chief revenue officer.

FreeWheel also named Michael Lawlor as chief operations and services officer and Chris Rouser as head of human resources.

Michael Lawlor (Image credit: FreeWheel)

The changes come following Mark McKee’s promotion to general manager of FreeWheel in January.

“With a host of new streaming options and subscription models, the TV advertising industry is at an inflection point and in need of simplicity, efficiency, and scale. We are excited to have Katy, Michael, and Chris lead and further the company’s focus on connecting this new TV ecosystem to enable its addressable and programmatic future,” said Mark McKee, General Manager, FreeWheel.

“These industry leaders are excellent candidates for their respective roles: Katy, with her tremendous sales presence, focus on the customer, and solutions-oriented approach to sales; Michael, with his operational excellence-driven leadership and strategic customer-first approach to the business; and Chris, with his conviction that creating a great culture brings the talent and experience to help companies succeed,” McKee said.

Loria was most recently chief revenue officer at Screenvision Media. Before that she senior VP, digital ad sales at Viacom.

Chris Rouser (Image credit: FreeWheel)

In her new job, Loria will be responsible for growing both the sell side and buy side of FreeWheel’s marketplace. She reports to McKee.

Lawlor has been with FreeWheel for 7 years, serving as GM and head of FreeWheel media before his latest promotion. Previously, he was with Univision and NBCUniversal.

In his new job, Lawlor will be responsible for centralizing all advertising and service-level operations. He also reports to McKee.

Rouser joins Freewheel from Comcast, where he was HR VP for the cable company’s Keystone Region. Before that he was with Advanced Technology Services, Verizon and Ford Motor. ■