CNN’s Chris Licht Reportedly Wants Charles Barkley In His Prime Time Lineup

CNN CEO Chris LIcht, looking to boost a low-scoring prime time lineup, is reportedly trying to get NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to do a prime time show on the news network.

Barkley has built a career as an outspoken, award-winning commentator on TNT’s Inside the NBA. TNT and CNN are both owned by Warner Bros Discovery.

According to Puck News, Licht is in negotiations to get Barkley to do a news-oriented primetime show. In the show, Barkley would interview newsmakers, journalists and other guests about the topics of the day.

“The conceit is that a genuine, outspoken, often humorous figure like Barkley might be a bigger draw than the traditional self-serious newsman, and might be better suited to ask guests the kinds of questions that average Americans actually care about,” wrote Puck’s Dylan Byers.

“Chris is having conversations with dozens of culturally relevant individuals from the worlds of news, sports, entertainment, and comedy,” a CNN spokesperson told Puck.

Last year, Barkley signed a new contract to stay with Inside the NBA.

CNN has been struggling in prime time. Host Chris Cuomo was dropped after the network discovered he’d been inappropriately advising his brother, the former governor of New York. Another CNN primetime host, Don Lemon, has been moved to CNN’s morning show. ■