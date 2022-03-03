CNN Plus Offers $2.99 A Month Price for Lifetime Subscribers

CNN is offering viewers what it calls a “deal of a lifetime” by offering access to the new CNN Plus streaming service to early customers for half price — or $2.99 a month — as long as they stay subscribers.

The regular price for CNN Plus will be $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

“We’re thrilled to offer CNN Plus’s world-class journalism, premium storytelling and Interview Club platform at this attractive price,” said Andrew Morse, CNN executive VP, chief digital officer and head of CNN Plus. “Nothing like CNN Plus exists. There is no news and non-fiction streaming subscription offering available today, and only CNN can create and deliver a global news product with this kind of value to consumers.”

CNN said it will offer live content, on-demand shows, and programming that will be interactive with viewers.

CNN will have a single app that will offer access to both CNN Plus for subscribers and TV everywhere for pay TV customers, who will have access to CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN as well as a substantial on-demand offering,

“The once in a lifetime 50% off offer allows everyone interested and eager to subscribe to CNN Plus to have access to it at an enticing price — for life,” said Alex MacCallum, CNN Worldwide head of product and general manager for CNN Plus, “For less than a cup of coffee, subscribers will have access to live programming from some of the greatest journalists in the world, premium on-demand content and Interview Club — our interactive offering that is unlike anything else available on any streaming service today.” ■