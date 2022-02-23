CNN Plus Releases Full Content Slate

After months of trickling out programming announcements about daily and weekly shows starring personalities well established on its flagship cable news network, CNN on Wednesday released a master document outlining the full original content slate for CNN Plus, which will launch next month.

As detailed Wednesday by authoritative Hollywood Reporter media pundit Kim Masters, this hasn't been the easiest of moments for the cable news giant, struggling for linear ratings traction in the post-Trump era, to launch a new subscription streaming service.

The scandalous departure of key personality Chris Cuomo, of course, led to the bombshell exit of internally popular CNN chief Jeff Zucker, just as parent company WarnerMedia is preparing to launch CNN Plus and conclude its merger with Discovery.

But the $5.99-a-month CNN Plus will move forward with its launch next month, as planned, burnished by what the news org said will be "8-12" daily and weekly shows on the release schedule each day.

“Nothing like CNN Plus exists in the marketplace, and no one other than CNN could create the kind of product we’re going to deliver,” said Andrew Morse, CNN executive VP and Chief Digital Officer, and head of CNN Plus. “CNN Plus will offer world class journalism, premium storytelling, smart perspectives on the news and an interactive community for passionate news junkies. At the heart of CNN+ will be our team of anchors, reporters and personalities, and the three red and white letters that mean so much to audiences around the world.”

Here's the full slate. Note that most of the shows have already been announced. Program descriptions belong to CNN Plus:

Weekday, Daily Programming:

> 5 Things with Kate Bolduan – Need to get up to speed quickly? CNN’s most popular newsletter and podcast is expanding to a new morning show hosted by CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan. 5 Things gives you the five stories you need to know to start your day. Grab a coffee and count down the top five essential stories of the morning with us.

> Big Picture with Sara Sidner – Big Picture is an in-depth look at the most important and interesting story of the day, hosted by CNN’s Sara Sidner. Sidner hosts a deep-dive conversation featuring CNN’s award-winning reporters and expert guests. Zoom out and contemplate the broader scope of today’s top story and how various pieces of the puzzle connect.

> The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo – The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo is an incisive look at the most important international news stories in the last 24 hours – providing unrivaled depth and quality for busy CNN Plus viewers in a fast-moving world.

> Go There – Go There takes you to the front lines of breaking news. Join the crew and go behind the scenes with CNN’s reporters and correspondents stationed around the world. We have cameras in every corner of the planet. This is your live, all-access pass to the most essential and visual news stories of the day. Currently available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, Go There’s award-winning reporting has been recognized across the industry and holds the title of the most watched news video on Facebook with live reporting from Wuhan, China in January 2020.

> The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer – CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer gives it to you straight, hitting the headlines you need to know on this traditional evening newscast with a sleek, modern twist. The old-school nostalgic approach featuring original reporting from around the world, investigations and consumer focused stories that matter helps put the latest headlines in perspective.

Reliable Sources Daily – From New York to Hollywood to Silicon Valley – CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor Brian Stelter brings together all the headlines in the media on Reliable Sources Daily – a new expansion of his nightly e-newsletter, podcast and Sunday show on CNN. He’ll take a critical look at the media, how the news is made and why it matters to you. This show is your most reliable source in the quickly evolving world of media, business and entertainment.

> The Source with Kasie Hunt – Get a fresh take on politics with CNN anchor and Chief National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt, as she travels around the nation's capital to dissect the power structures behind policies impacting communities across the country. Join Hunt for exclusive, illuminating interviews, in-depth analysis and straightforward insights for both seasoned news junkies and political novices.

> Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? – Join CNN Plus anchor Chris Wallace, one of the most highly-respected journalists of our time, in candid conversations with prominent individuals across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art and culture. Wallace moves outside of politics to include his wide range of interests – from interviews to conversations, and from headlines to smart, sensible, in-depth discussions. He seeks light, not heat.

Weekly Programming:

> 20 Questions with Audie Cornish – Acclaimed journalist and CNN Anchor Audie Cornish has 20 questions for her guests, who range from newsmakers to cultural icons. Her passion for the art of storytelling will be on display with in-depth conversations that bring a fresh approach to the stories and issues that matter.

> Anderson Cooper Full Circle – CNN anchor Anderson Cooper hosts a twice-weekly show that features Cooper interviewing authors, entertainers, mindfulness experts and community leaders, while highlighting the stories happening outside of Washington. Previously available exclusively on CNN Digital properties, the show also answers viewer questions and shares uplifting stories submitted by fans.

> Boss Files with Poppy Harlow – What does it take to be the boss? CNN anchor Poppy Harlow gets the answers from the biggest names in business. Sit in on intimate conversations and confessions from today’s most influential leaders and learn how personal and professional struggles helped them forge a path to success.

> Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy. – Co-hosts Jemele Hill and Cari Champion toast and roast the stories that have everyone talking. From the biggest headlines in sports, politics and culture, they’ll tell you how they see it.

> Christiane Amanpour: One of the world’s most accomplished international correspondents will bring her years of experience and unique global perspective to CNN Plus.

> The Don Lemon Show – Make your voice heard in this weekly talk show, a brand new format for the news veteran. There are no limits to the conversation as CNN anchor Don Lemon and his studio audience take on the most talkable news stories each week.

Jake Tapper’s Book Club – Read between the lines with CNN anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper as he interviews a diverse roster of newsmaking authors and a few of his all-time favorites. Find out the story behind their bestselling and critically acclaimed books and add more to your reading list along the way.

Masters in Medicine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta – Make a weekly appointment with CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta, as he takes you to mini med school and helps you discover the tools to master your own health.

Scott Galloway – Serial entrepreneur, bestselling author and business professor Scott Galloway isn’t afraid to make bold predictions and hold the powerful accountable. His unapologetic take is essential viewing for anyone interested in how business, tech and society intersect. Prepare to be enlightened and entertained. (Show title to be released at a later date)

Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper – New dad, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper gets parenting advice from experts as he navigates life as a working parent. Anderson confronts everyday challenges from sleep schedules to screen time to audience questions about relatable daily struggles.

Rex Chapman – He’s celebrated the highs of NBA stardom, rebounded from the lows of opioid addiction, and reinvented himself through social media. If anyone can find the silver lining in today’s toughest headlines, it’s Rex Chapman. He brings heart and positivity to conversations with celebrities, athletes and everyday heroes.