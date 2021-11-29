‘CMA Country Christmas’ on ABC Nov. 29

CMA Country Christmas is on ABC Nov. 29. Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce host the special. The event is filmed in Nashville.

Country singer Barrett came in third on American Idol in season 16. Also a country singer, Pearce broke through with her 2017 hit “Every Little Thing.”

The special sees Jimmie Allen and Louis York team with the Shindellas on “What Does Christmas Mean.” Breland performs “The Christmas Song”, Brett Eldredge does “Merry Christmas Baby” and Lady A performs “A Christmas Through Your Eyes.”

Other performers include Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson.

A pair of student musicians also plays. Truman Eltringham, who is 17, and Carter Hammonds, who is 8, join hosts Barrett and Pearce for a performance.

Hulu streams CMA Country Christmas starting Nov. 30.

CMA Country Christmas is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer and writer. Paul Miller is the director. ■