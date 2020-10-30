ABC Shares Holiday Programming

ABC has shared its holiday programming plans, which features Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration on Christmas Day. Starting on Thanksgiving, November 26, ABC will have Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Toy Story That Time Forgot and the new The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

November 27, it’s Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.

November 29 has Disney Prep & Landing and Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice.

November 30 offers a new holiday themed General Hospital during the day and The Disney Holiday Singalong, then CMA Country Christmas, in prime.

December 2, it’s holiday-themed episodes of The Goldbergs and Black-ish.

December 9 is the season premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight. The season concludes December 23.

December 18 has Shrek the Halls and December 20 The Sound of Music.

On December 24 it’s Hugh Jackman movie The Greatest Showman and on Christmas, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration is on at 10 a.m. ET/PT. Christmas Day Celebration promises “heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances.”