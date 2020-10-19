The CW Shares Holiday Programming Plans

The CW has shared its holiday plans, which kicks off with special Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer November 27. Based on the song, “this goofy and heartwarming adventure features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track his missing Grandma down on Christmas Eve to prove that Santa Claus is indeed real,” said The CW.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments is on December 4. Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020 is on December 9. Kevin Frazier hosts.

New special Silent Night--A Song For the World premieres December 10. A musical film documentary about the Christmas song, it is narrated by Hugh Bonneville and features versions performed by Kelly Clarkson, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Josh Groban and The Vienna Boys Choir.

The Christmas Caroler Challenge premieres December 11. Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host the three-episode competition series.

Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us happens December 16. Dogs of the Year is on December 17 and Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019 airs December 20. Dean Cain hosts.

Popstar’s Best of 2020 is on December 29, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, and Heroes on the Front Line is on December 30. Dean Cain hosts that one as well, about “on-the-ground heroes who dared to make a difference in the midst of the unprecedented and unforeseen worldwide pandemic.”