‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ on Paramount Plus Nov. 10

Comedy film Clifford the Big Red Dog, which has Darby Camp and John Cleese in the cast, premieres on Paramount Plus Nov. 10. The movie is in theaters the same day.

After middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (Cleese) who gives her a little red puppy, the girl wakes up to find a 10-foot hound in her New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure with the giant dog.

Directed by Walt Becker, the movie is based on the Scholastic book character. Norman Bridwell wrote the books.

Tony Hale, David Alan Grier and Russell Wong are also in the cast.

Jay Scherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway wrote the Clifford screenplay.