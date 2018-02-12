Netflix to Debut ‘Benji’ Film March 16

The film Benji, which Netflix describes as “a modern day retelling of the classic” dog story, premieres on the streaming service March 16. Brandon Camp directs the project. He is the son of Joe Camp, who created the original Benji film.

Brandon Camp and Jason Blum are producing Benji. The cast includes Kiele Sanchez, Gabriel Bateman and Darby Camp.

The original Benji came out in 1974 and spawned several theatrical and television spinoffs and sequels.

The new film follows an orphaned street puppy and a pair of New Orleans school kids who befriend the dog. When the children are kidnapped, Benji and a “scruffy sidekick” come to the rescue.