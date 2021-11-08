What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 8-Nov. 14)

A number of documentary series and specials highlight this week’s list of show premieres.

History on Nov. 9 will debut Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman, which will chronicle historic prison escapes around the world.

Read also: History Hopes 'Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman' Breaks Out with Viewers'

On the sports side, documentaries featuring NBA players Kevin Garnett (Showtime’s Nov. 12 Kevin Garnett: Anything in Possible), and Paul Gasol (Prime Video’s Pau Gasol: It's All About the Journey) take center court on Nov. 12.

New series debuting this week include Nov. 14 dramas from Paramount Plus (Mayor of Kingstown) and Showtime (Yellow Jackets.)

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Nov. 10 -- Animal (documentary series) -- Netflix

Nov. 10 -- Clifford the Big Red Dog (movie) -- Paramount Plus

Nov. 10 -- Passing (drama) -- Netflix

Nov. 10 -- Gentefied (dramedy) -- Netflix

Nov. 11 -- The Game (returning series) -- Paramount Plus

Nov. 11 -- Paris In Love (reality) -- Peacock

Nov. 11 -- Ragdoll (drama) -- AMC Plus

Nov. 11 -- South Side (returning series) -- HBO Max

Nov. 11 -- Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free (music documentary) -- Youtube

Nov. 12 -- Home Sweet Home Alone (comedy) -- Disney Plus

Nov. 12 -- Mayor Pete (documentary) -- Prime Video

Nov. 12 -- Red Notice (action) -- Netflix

Nov. 12 -- The Shrink Next Door (comedy) -- Apple TV Plus

Nov. 12 -- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (returning series) -- Disney Plus

Nov. 13 -- Blade Runner: Black Lotus (anime) -- Adult Swim