What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 8-Nov. 14)
'Yellow Jackets,' 'Great Escape With Morgan Freeman' on tap to debut over next seven days
A number of documentary series and specials highlight this week’s list of show premieres.
History on Nov. 9 will debut Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman, which will chronicle historic prison escapes around the world.
On the sports side, documentaries featuring NBA players Kevin Garnett (Showtime’s Nov. 12 Kevin Garnett: Anything in Possible), and Paul Gasol (Prime Video’s Pau Gasol: It's All About the Journey) take center court on Nov. 12.
New series debuting this week include Nov. 14 dramas from Paramount Plus (Mayor of Kingstown) and Showtime (Yellow Jackets.)
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Nov. 10 -- Animal (documentary series) -- Netflix
Nov. 10 -- Clifford the Big Red Dog (movie) -- Paramount Plus
Nov. 10 -- Passing (drama) -- Netflix
Nov. 10 -- Gentefied (dramedy) -- Netflix
Nov. 11 -- The Game (returning series) -- Paramount Plus
Nov. 11 -- Paris In Love (reality) -- Peacock
Nov. 11 -- Ragdoll (drama) -- AMC Plus
Nov. 11 -- South Side (returning series) -- HBO Max
Nov. 11 -- Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free (music documentary) -- Youtube
Nov. 12 -- Home Sweet Home Alone (comedy) -- Disney Plus
Nov. 12 -- Mayor Pete (documentary) -- Prime Video
Nov. 12 -- Red Notice (action) -- Netflix
Nov. 12 -- The Shrink Next Door (comedy) -- Apple TV Plus
Nov. 12 -- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (returning series) -- Disney Plus
Nov. 13 -- Blade Runner: Black Lotus (anime) -- Adult Swim
