Cinedigm Launches Nine Free Streaming Channels on LG TVs

Cinedigm said it made a deal with LG to make nine of Cinedigm’s most popular free ad-supported streaming channels to the LG Channels platform on LG Sports TV.

The channels can be easily accessed by LG TV users and are integrated directly into the television and its channel guide.

The channels are The Bob Ross Channel, Dove Channel, Real Madrid TV, El Rey Network, Lonestar, MyTime Movie Network, The Country Network, So…Real and The Only Way Is Essex.

“Smart TVs have transformed the way viewers consume content with connected TVs becoming the dominant viewing medium for hundreds of millions of viewers,” said Jennifer Soltesz, VP, business development & strategy at Cinedigm.

“Introducing these nine streaming channels to fans and genre enthusiasts on LG Smart TVs now expands Cinedigm’s presence across virtually all major television manufacturers in the world. We’re pleased to grow our partnership with LG, just in time for the busy holiday season as consumers are making choices around connected TV purchases,” Soltesz said. ■