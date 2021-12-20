Cinedigm, Shout! Factory in Deal That Adds Movies to Both Company's Streaming Services

Cinedigm and Shout! Factory made a deal in which each company is able to stream certain films from the other’s library, expanding the offerings on their streaming channels.

Shout! Factory will be able to stream more than 40 Cinedigm films on Shout Factory TV , a streaming service set up in 2015.

Titles Shout! Factory TV will have access to include Short Term 12 with Brie Larson, Rami Malek and LeKeith Stanfield, 22 Bullets and Highlander season one.

“Given our long-standing relationship with Shout! Factory, we are furthering our company’s objectives to offer our catalog to targeted audiences,” said Yolanda Macias, chief content officer at Cinedigm. “The partnership also provides Cinedigm an abundance of fresh content to refresh our streaming channels and excite our viewers. We know that genre fans are incredibly passionate about what they’re consuming, so we take great care in sourcing meaningful titles to enhance their programming experience.”

At the same time, Cinedigm’s Fandor, Screambox and Bloody Disgusting will have access to 120 films from Shout Factory!

The Shout Factory! titles going to Cinedigm include On Golden Pond, The House That Dripped Blood and The Count of Monte Cristo.

“In the burgeoning world of AVOD, SVOD, and FAST channels, having the right content mix is critical to building a successful digital streaming business,” said Gene Pao, executive VP of strategy and digital at Shout! Factory. “Our collaborative relationship with Cinedigm allows us to offer the best possible programming to our respective audiences. This unique partnership allows both Shout! Factory and Cinedigm maintain its leadership position in the industry.” ■