Cinedigm Movies To Be Available on SideStream Live Discussion Platform

Flims including 'Short Term 12' will be available to discuss on SideStream

Streaming company Cinedigm made a deal to put some of its movies on SideStream, a new service that plans to let viewers pay to take part in real-time discussions while the film plays.

Cinedigm has been expanding with subscription services and free ad-supported streaming television channels. The deal with SideStream has it playing in the transactional video-on-demand space.

“As catalog continues to be a key revenue driver for TVOD, Cinedigm looks for new and unique ways to drive revenue for the Company’s library, which includes forward-thinking social engagement opportunities for our premium films,” said Kali Turja, executive director of digital sales at Cinedigm. “The dynamic ability of the SideStream app allows audiences to share and experience their favorite films with friends and followers. Cinedigm is thrilled to be a launch partner of SideStream, a company at the forefront of the next wave of social cinema.”

Launching in February, SideStream was started by CEO Neal Tiles and chief product officer Kevin Pereira, who have both held positions and created content for numerous media companies.

SideStream lets would-be influencers legally screen studio movies and charge admission to fans who want to watch and discuss the films. The ticket price has two components--a fixed charge for the movies and a fee for the commentary determined by the host, who receives 75% of the total net proceeds of each ticket sold.

(Image credit: Cinedigm)

On its website, SideStream says that aa film that attracts will generate $1,306 for the host (compared to $32 one could generate via Twitch).

The platform has deals with studios including Universal Pictures.

The Cinedigm films that will be available on SideStream include The Call, the cult classic Highlander: The Movie, Short Term 12 with Brie Larson, LaKieth Stanfield and Rami Malek and River Runs Red, with a cast headed by Taye Diggs and John Cusack. ■