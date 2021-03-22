Cinedigm Adds Dove Channel to Frndly TV Lineup

Cinedigm said that it made a deal to Frndly TV that makes Cinedigm’s Dove Channel available to all Frndly TV subscribers.

Dove Channel is expected to be added to Frndly TV in the second quarter. Friendly said it does not plan to increase its $5.99 base price.

“We are very pleased to add a great service like the Dove Channel to our lineup,” said Michael McKenna, chief programmer officer of Frndly TV. “Dove Channel’s extensive programming is a perfect fit for our goal of bringing to market family-friendly TV at a family-friendly price.”

Frndly TV is an independent virtual multichannel video programming distributor that focuses on delivering uplifting, family-friendly programming.

Cinedigm said it created the Dove Channel in response to consumer demand for family-friendly content. Programming on the channel includes the movies A Christmas Kiss, Letters to God and Left-Behind.