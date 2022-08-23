Chris Wilson Leaves As Comscore Sets Executive Changes Under New CEO

Comscore, announcing a series of top-management appointments under new CEO Jon Carpenter, said that Chris Wilson, the company’s chief commercial officer, will be leaving the measurement company.

Two executives who were with Sharablee when it was acquired by Comscore in 2021, were given top posts at the company Greg Dale, who was with Comscore from 1999 to 2016 before joining Shareablee as COO, was named COO of Comscore. Carpenter was CFO of Comscore before being promoted succeed Bill Livek as CEO in July, was also effectively serving as COO.

Jon Lieberman, who was chief technology officer of Shareablee, becomes CTO of Comscore.

Comscore also said that Dr. David Algranati, currently chief product officer, will become chief innovation officer.

“Comscore is highly focused on delivering currency grade solutions across linear and digital platforms while driving profitable growth,” says Carpenter.

“The changes we are announcing today are reflective of the way we intend to operate going forward, driving discipline, focus, and innovation so that we can meet – or exceed – our customers’ needs for best-in-class solutions that drive outcomes for our clients. David, Greg and Jon have significant experience leading through periods of growth and innovation and have a deep understanding of our industry and the needs of our clients. I am looking forward to working alongside them, and the rest of the leadership team, to deliver success for our employees, customers and shareholders.”

Carpenter thanked Wilson for his time at Comscore. Wilson, with Retrak when it merged with Comscore, helped build the company’s local TV measurement business. “Chris was responsible for many of the partnerships and customer engagements that are core to our success today,” Carpenter noted.

With Wilson out, chief revenue officer Carol Hinnant and executive VP digital and CMO Tania Yuki will report directly to Carpenter.

“I want to thank Comscore for allowing me to be part of a company that represents the future of media measurement, and I am very grateful to have been part of it,” Wilson said. “As I move on to my next endeavor, I look forward to watching Comscore transform the media landscape.”

Dale, the new COO will report to Carpenter. During his previous stint with Comscore he held posts including COO, chief technology officer and executive VP for international sales.

Before joining Sharablee, LIeberman worked at companies including Advanced Motion Technologies, OpenSlate, RapidRatings, and InfiniteAgent.

Algranati joined Comscore in 2011. As Chief Innovation Officer, he will lead the company’s efforts to deliver best in class cross platform products across ad measurement, content measurement, and planning solutions to help solve some of the most complex problems for the industry, the company said. ■