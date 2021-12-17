Comscore Adds Social Media Capability By Buying Shareablee For $45 Million

Comscore said it acquired Shareablee, a measurement company that specializes in the social media space, for as much as $45 million..

Comscore said the deal closed Thursday.

Shareablee’s analytics were used by clients including Mondelez, GroupM, ESPN, NBCUniversal and Vox Media.

With Shareablee in the fold, Comscore plans to expand its Media Metrix and Video Metrix currencies to include Shareablee’s social media engagement and video insights.

"Comscore is committed to the future and helping customers have a comprehensive view of the consumer across platforms, while understanding the unique engagement on premium video. The future of measurement would not be complete without including the impressions delivered by the social media platforms," said Comscore CEO Bill Livek. "For marketers, this inclusion into our currencies will present great opportunity to maximize their outcomes on advertising investments. We see many opportunities to help our clients grow their viewing audiences and maximize their impact using social platforms."

Comscore plans to retain key members of Shareablee management in leadership roles including Tania Yuki, Greg Dale and Jonathan Lieberman.

"At our core, we believe that content matters, and that data and insights can make storytelling more impactful. We are thrilled to join forces with Comscoreand look forward to finding new ways to jointly drive innovation," said Tania Yuki, CEO and Founder of Shareablee. "Our large-scale social measurement capabilities provide critical insight into changing content consumption and consumer behaviors, particularly when it comes to shedding light on Gen Z, and fit perfectly alongside Comscore's comprehensive cross-platform intelligence. Bringing the resources and measurement sophistication of Comscore to our product development capabilities will be very exciting for the whole market."■