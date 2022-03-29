Chicken Soup for the Soul Launches Video On Demand App on Vizio Sets

Crackle Plus, the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment unit that operates the company’s streaming services, said it has launched an ad-supported video-on-demand service with an application on Vizio smart TV sets.

The new app will give viewers free access to 3,000 hours of content including exclusive original Chicken Soup for the Soul series such as Smart Home Nation. The service will also have feature entertainment and lifestyle programming, original scripted movies, Hollywood blockbusters and classic TV series.

“Vizio is pleased to launch the Chicken Soup for the Soul app and offer our audience titles from such a beloved brand,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development for Vizio. “Bringing the feel-good content that Chicken Soup for the Soul is known for to Vizio audiences is another way that we can deliver on our promise to offer entertainment that viewers know and love.”

Also: Vizio Adds Streaming VOD to WatchFree Plus Service

Before launching the VOD app, Chicken Soup for the Soul had been starting free ad-supported streaming channels. It launched one on Vizio’s Watch Free Plus service. Chicken Soup for the Soup also has free ad-supported streaming channels on Plex, Redbox, LG, Stirr and Xumo.

“We are excited to bring the Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD service to millions of Vizio viewers. We plan to provide a unique blend of entertainment from content and distribution partners who share our vision,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus.

Among the Chicken Soup for the Soul originals on the VOD service are the series Smart Home Nation and Vacation Rental Potential. Exclusives on the VOD service include the film Senior Moment, starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd; Off the Rails, with Juku Dench and Kelly Preston in her final film; Hope Gap, starring Annette Benning, Bill Nighy and Josh O’Connor; and Thanks for the Memories, a two-part limited series romantic comedy with Tamzin Merchant, Tom Wlaschiha and Bekka Bowling.

Some of the programming on the Chicken Soup for the Soul VOD app is programming from Kin, including 18 exclusive episodes of Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.

In preparing for the AVOD launch, Chicken Soup for the Soul made obtained original and exclusive programming in content deals with Kin and Reel One in February.

Also: Chicken Soup for the Soul Gets 2,500 Hours of BBC Studios Content

“For years Chicken Soup for the Soul has been the go-to destination for those looking to find comfort, enlightenment, humor, and inspiration,” said Amy Newmark, author, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Chicken Soup for the Soul self-help book series. “With our new AVOD streaming service we are thrilled to now have a home for the exciting video content that we have been creating for years. We look forward to producing new series that will help us better serve our audience and change the world one story at a time.”■