Chicken Soup For the Soul Gets 2,500 Hours of BBC Studios Content

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it reached a multi-year content deal with BBC Studio to license more than 2,500 hours of content.

The programming will appear on Crackle Plus ad-supported streaming services including Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul.

“The BBC has been producing highly sought-after content for years and we expect this content to perform exceptionally well on our streaming services,” said William J. Rouhana Jr, CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The long-term nature of this agreement enables us to plan ahead to maximize the value of the content to our viewers as well as our advertisers, the BBC, and us.”

In April, Crackle Plus streaming services will be adding Ripper Street, starring Matthew MacFadyen of Succession, and A Life in Ten Pictures will have its exclusive U.S. premiere in June on Crackle Plus.

The BBC Studios deal was done by Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company. Screen Media is the exclusive supplier of original content to Crackle Plus streaming services.

“Through this multi-year partnership with Screen Media, we are making it even easier for customers to discover and access our robust programming catalog. The best of British content has never been easier to find in the Americas, and we’re excited by this new relationship with a leading AVOD service,” said Dina Vangelisti, executive VP, content sales, BBC Studios ■