HBO's 'Succession' Viewership Up 47% Finale Over Finale
By Daniel Frankel published
HBO said 1.7 million viewers tuned in Sunday night to see the final episode of 'Succession' Season 3
The third-season finale of HBO's Succession generated 1.7 million viewers across platforms, an audience performance figure well below the season-finale thresholds of over recent HBO water-cooler hits.
But fictional Australian media baron Logan Roy's grip on the American zeitgeist is getting stronger, with Season 3's final episode drawing 47% more cross-platform viewers than Season 2's finale did back in October 2019.
According to HBO, Succession Season 3 episodes have averaged 6.1 million viewers, up 56% over Season 2, with the premiere episode (which debuted back on Oct. 17) now closing in on 7 million viewers, thanks mostly to on-demand viewing on HBO Max.
Succession, which was also nominated for five Golden Globes Monday, including best TV drama series best dramatic actor (both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong received nods), was renewed for a fourth season back in October.
