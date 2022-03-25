Sinclair’s Stirr Launching ‘Spring Break’ Pop-Up Channel

School’s out and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Stirr over-the-top is celebrating spring break with a pop-up channel that will be available from March 28 to April 15.

For viewers who are no longer students, Stirr Spring Break will provide a chance to travel, hit the beach, enjoy some Ramones and enjoy a few laughs without leaving your living room and connected TV.

By day the channel will feature documentaries and shows about travel and the ocean. At night, programming with turn to feature music, late night comedies and movies.

Spring Break content will include Drinking Buddies, the Crush, Rock ‘N’ Roll High School, Nirvana: Teen Spirit, Pearl Jam: Under Review, Beer Wars, Sorority House Massacre, Shark Attack 1, 2 and 3 and Bikini Model Academy.

Stirr has had a number of pop-up channels before, mostly tied to news events like COVID-19 coverage, or the presidential election, with one channel following Joe Biden, and another tracking Donald Trump.

Others have been tied to entertainment and events, with a “Deadly Waters” channel trolling Discovery’s Shark Week, a back-to-school channel featuring teen, high school and college movies, and Stirr Black Cenema for Black History Month.

Stirr has more pop-up channels in the works, but is keeping its plans under wraps for now. ■