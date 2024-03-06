Charter Names Wally Bakare, Chris Fulton Regional VPs

Charter Communications’s Spectrum unit said Wally Bakare and Chris Fulton have taken new assignments as regional VP of field operations at the company.

Bakare, who had been regional VP for Charter’s Northern Region since 2021, will be moving to the West Region. He succeeds Shannon Atkinson, who was recently promoted to senior VP, field operations.

Bakare will report to Atkinson.

“Wally’s more than 25-year career in the industry is highlighted by his focus on organizational performance across all areas of field operations,” said Atkinson. “He has a unique ability to diagnose operational gaps and develop strategic and tactical plans that will improve performance and enhance the experience for millions of Spectrum customers across Southern California, Hawaii and Arizona.”

Before joining Charter in 2014, he held posts at Nextel, Comcast and Time Warner Cable.

Fulton succeeds Bakare as Northwest regional VP of field operations

He had been group VP, call center operations at Charter since 2017.

Fulton is returning to Charter’s Northwest region, where he’d held several field operations roles.

He became part of Charter when it acquired Cablevision’s Optimum West systems, where Fulton spent 15 years in field operations and customer service posts.

Fulton will be based in Denver and will also report to Atkinson.

“Chris brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role, marked by his dedicated focus on optimizing performance within both field operations and customer service,” Atkinson said. “His leadership skills and operational expertise will drive performance and further elevate the Spectrum customer experience across the Northwest.”