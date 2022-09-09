WICT Network Names Women of Year, Women to Watch

Colleen Langner, the executive VP and chief operating officer of Cox Communications (Image credit: Cox Communications)

The WICT Network has named the media executives who will receive the trade organization's Women of the Year and Women to Watch honors this October.

Named as Women of the Year are Colleen Langner, the executive VP and chief operating officer of Cox Communications, representing cable operators and Wonya Lucas, the president and CEO of Hallmark Media, representing programmers. This honor is bestowed on individuals who embody its mission to develop women leaders who transform the industry, the organization said. Honorees have achieved top industry status and show great resolve to help others along their path.

Also: Diversity Week Returns to In-Person Events

Honored as Women to Watch are the following executives from an operator, a programmer and a technology organization: Shannon Atkinson, regional VP, field operations, West Division, Charter Communications; Lisa Williams-Fauntroy, senior VP, business & legal affairs, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Urvi Shah, VP, global key account marketing, CommScope. The accolade recognizes leaders who show tremendous achievement and progression in their professional goals with a strong commitment to their company and the industry at large, WICT said.

Wonya Lucas, the president and CEO of Hallmark Media (Image credit: Hallmark Media)

The awards will be presented their awards during the Touchstones Luncheon held Monday, October 10, at the New York Marriott Marquis as part of The WICT Network Leadership Conference. AMC Networks is champion sponsor of the 2022 Touchstones Luncheon.

“The WICT Network looks forward to celebrating the many accomplishments of our esteemed Women of the Year and Women to Watch honorees at our 2022 Touchstones Luncheon this October,” Maria E. Brennan, CAE, The WICT Network's president and CEO, said in a statement. “These strong, dynamic, and inspirational women are paving the way for the next generations of media and technology leaders. Our industry is stronger for having them in their influential roles, and we are honored to give them recognition.” ■