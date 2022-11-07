Charter Gives Comscore $7 Million in Credits as It Extends Data Deal
Comscore remains cable company’s preferred measurement provider
Comscore and Charter Communications have extended their data and measurement deal, with Charter giving Comscore credits of $4 million in 2002 and $3 million in 2003.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the credits are being applied to the payments money-losing Comscore would have had to make to license Charter’s viewer data.
As part of the agreement, Comscore will be Charter’s preferred measurement provider for 10 years, up from seven years in the original agreement.
The amendment also provides for additional data parameters and specifications to assist Comscore in product development and delivery speed, as well as rights to incremental Charter data sets that become available during the contract term.
Charter helped refinance Comscore 2001 when it, along with Qurate and Cerberus Funds, made a $204 million investment it Comscore that largely wiped out the measurement company’s debt.
Charter also gave Comscore a big leg up in the big-data race by making its set-top-box data available to Comscore in 2020.
Comscore reported a $5.1 million loss in the second quarter. The company disclosed plans to restructure in September, cutting staff in a move that would result in charges of between $13 million and 18 million, including about $6 million to $8 million in severance. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
