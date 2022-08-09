Comscore Cuts Second-Quarter Net Loss to $5.1 Million

Comscore said it reduced its second-quarter net loss as revenues rose 4.3%.

The measurement company lost $5.1 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared to $87.7 million, or 28 cents, a year ago. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $6.5 million, up from $2.6 million.

Revenue was $91.4 million, up from $87.7 million.

Comscore said its cross-platform solutions revenue grew 13.2% to $39.8 million as it increased its local and national TV measurement business, and its movie business continued to rebound from the pandemic.

Also: New Comscore CEO Jon Carpenter Rushing To Bring Clients Data Faster

Digital ad solutions revenue slid 1.7% to $51.6 million because of slower ad spending, the company said.

“This is a critical time for the industry and we are committed and focused on delivering innovative products and solutions that our customers want and driving the growth and profitability our shareholders expect,” said Comscore’s new CEO Jon Carpenter. “The quarter highlights the momentum in our business, particularly in Cross Platform Solutions, which includes our growing local and national television businesses. While there is still work to be done, I am excited and energized about the opportunity ahead.” ■