Comscore Cuts Second-Quarter Net Loss to $5.1 Million
By Jon Lafayette published
Revenue up 3.2% to $91.4 million
Comscore said it reduced its second-quarter net loss as revenues rose 4.3%.
The measurement company lost $5.1 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared to $87.7 million, or 28 cents, a year ago. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $6.5 million, up from $2.6 million.
Revenue was $91.4 million, up from $87.7 million.
Comscore said its cross-platform solutions revenue grew 13.2% to $39.8 million as it increased its local and national TV measurement business, and its movie business continued to rebound from the pandemic.
Also: New Comscore CEO Jon Carpenter Rushing To Bring Clients Data Faster
Digital ad solutions revenue slid 1.7% to $51.6 million because of slower ad spending, the company said.
“This is a critical time for the industry and we are committed and focused on delivering innovative products and solutions that our customers want and driving the growth and profitability our shareholders expect,” said Comscore’s new CEO Jon Carpenter. “The quarter highlights the momentum in our business, particularly in Cross Platform Solutions, which includes our growing local and national television businesses. While there is still work to be done, I am excited and energized about the opportunity ahead.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.