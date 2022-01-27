‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Revealed

Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler and Todd Bridges will be on Celebrity Big Brother when the show debuts on CBS February 2. It will be season three.

The other contestants are model Cynthia Bailey, entertainer Todrick Hall, former SNL cast member Chris Kattan, pop star Chris Kirkpatrick, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, Olympic medalist Mirai Nagasu, former UFC champ Miesha Tate and former NBA star Lamar Odom.

Kressley was on Queer Eye For the Straight Guy. Moakler is a former Miss USA who was in the show Meet the Barkers. Bridges played Willis on Diff’rent Strokes. Mellencamp is the daughter of John Mellencamp.

Julie Chen Moonves hosts.

The show will also stream on Paramount Plus. After the premiere, Celebrity Big Brother will air on multiple nights each week through February. The finale is February 23.

Celebrity Big Brother follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with over 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move. They have no contact with the outside world. Each week, contestants are voted out of the house. The last one standing gets $250,000.

Celebrity Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America. ■