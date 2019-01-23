CBS Gives ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 20).

On the strength of just under 359 million TV ad impressions, CBS’s promo for Celebrity Big Brother tops our chart, while the network hypes new talent competition The World’s Best — slated to debut on Super Bowl Sunday right after the game — in second place.

Cable networks round out our ranking, with promos for TNT limited crime-drama series I Am the Night in third place, HGTV home-reno show Windy City Rehab in fourth and Syfy action-drama Deadly Class in fifth.

Notably, the Windy City Rehab promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (153) in our ranking, getting 53% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).