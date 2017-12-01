Celebrity ‘Big Brother’ Debuts on CBS Feb. 7

CBS will debut the first celebrity edition of Big Brother Wednesday, Feb. 7, one of several winter scheduling moves the network has announced. CBS has not revealed the celebrity contestants, but Julie Chen will return to host.

CBS debuts comedy Living Biblically Monday, Feb. 26, after 9JKL completes its season order. Living Biblically stars Jay R. Ferguson as Chip Curry, a man at a crossroads who decides to live strictly in accordance with the Bible. Lindsey Kraft, Ian Gomez and David Krumholtz are also in the cast.

Drama Instinct premieres Sunday, Mar. 11. Alan Cumming plays Dr. Dylan Reinhart, a gifted author, university professor and former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life by an NYPD detective to help her stop a serial killer who is using Dylan’s book as a tutorial. It is based on the novel by James Patterson.

The 30th season of The Amazing Race starts January 3, and the next installment of Survivor, taking place in Fiji, debuts Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The premieres of Code Black, Elementary and Undercover Boss will be announced at a later date, said CBS.



