CBS Orders Summer Series ‘Blood & Treasure’

CBS has given a straight-to-series order for Blood & Treasure, a serialized action-adventure series. The 13 episodes will air in summer 2019.

According to CBS, Blood & Treasure centers on “a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.”

CBS Television Studios is producing the series. Matt Federman & Stephen Scaia, who wrote the script, executive produce with Ben Silverman, Mark Vlasic, Marc Webb, who is directing, and Taylor Elmore, who is showrunner.

Blood & Treasure will be distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and worldwide by CBS Studios International.