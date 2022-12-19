Cecily Strong Signs Off From ‘SNL’

Musical guest Austin Butler and departing cast member Cecily Strong on the Dec. 17 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Cecily Strong announced her departure from Saturday Night Live December 17. Appearing as her character Cathy Anne on Weekend Update (opens in new tab), she explained the reason why she is leaving. “Turns out, prison,” she told anchor Michael Che.

“Everybody has to go to jail at some point, and it’s just my time now, but I feel really lucky that I got to spend so many of the best moments of my life with these people that I love so much,” Strong added.

Strong joined SNL in 2012. She anchored Weekend Update with Seth Meyers in 2013.

Strong’s characters include Cathy Ann, Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a Party and Judge Jeanine Pirro.

As the episode concluded, host Austin Butler and the cast serenaded Strong with Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas.”

Strong hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2015 and stars in Apple TV Plus series Schmigadoon. ■