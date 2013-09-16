Cecily Strong to Be New Host of SNL's ‘Weekend Update'

Cecily Strong will join Seth Meyers at Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update anchor desk starting with its

season premiere Sept. 28, executive producer Lorne Michaels told The New York Times.

Strong would co-host with Meyers until he leaves the show in

February to host NBC's Late Night,

though Michaels said he sees an opportunity for Meyers to continue on Weekend

Update past that since Late Night

doesn't tape on Fridays. This is the second season at SNL for Strong, who was a regular presence on Update last season

with her character "Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a

Party."

NBC also confirmed the addition of six new featured players

to SNL on Monday - Beck Bennett, John

Milhiser, Kyle Mooney, Mike O'Brien, Noel Wells and Brooks Wheelan. They join

the cast following the departures of Bill Hader, Fred Armisen and Jason

Sudeikis last season.

SNL's 39th

season premiere will feature alum Tina Fey as host and musical guest Arcade

Fire.