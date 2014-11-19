'SNL's Cecily Strong to Headline White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Saturday Night Live castmember Cecily Strong will headline next year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The annual dinner is set for April 25, 2015.

"Her political humor is sly and edgy, and it comes with a Chicago accent. Cecily grew up in suburban Oak Park, Ill. and got her start in Chicago's comedy scene with stints at iO and Second City," said WHCA president Christi Parsons.

Strong is in her third season as a repertory player on SNL. Thought mostly known for her characters, including “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party,” Strong has experience with political humor; she co-anchored “Weekend Update” last season.

Strong follows recent headliners that include Joel McHale and Conan O’Brien. The dinner typically skewers those in attendance, including the President and First Lady.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is usually carried live by C-SPAN.

Strong previously served as the host for Hulu’s upfront back in April.

