NewFronts 2014: Hulu Looking to Partner With Pay TV Providers

New York—Hulu is in discussions with pay TV providers to offer Hulu Plus to subs and integrate the service into their set-top boxes, CEO Mike Hopkins disclosed during Hulu’s Digital Content NewFront Presentation on Wednesday morning.

“We want to give viewers easy access to their favorite shows anytime, anywhere,” Hopkins told the audience, adding that the paid service has surpassed 6 million subscribers. The announcement comes a week after Netflix said it would be available on TiVo set-tops on three smaller MSOs.

Hulu’s free ad-supported service will be available on mobile devices beginning this summer (previously only Hulu Plus was available outside the desktop). A redesigned iPhone app for Hulu Plus will also launch this summer.

Hulu Latino will be the first non-linear distribution partner to distribute MundoFox programming, with El Capo and El Mariachi coming to the service this summer.

New content head Craig Erwich announced they ordered a second season of original comedy Deadbeats, to go along with previously renewed originals The Awesomes, Moone Boy, East Los High and Behind the Mask.

Hulu trotted out numerous stars at its NewFront at the Hammerstein Ballroom, including Awesomes’ Seth Meyers; Deadbeats’ Brandon T. Jackson and Tyler Labine; the cast from upcoming Real Housewives spoof, The Hotwives of Orlando; Mindy Project’s Mindy Kaling; and Community’s Danny Pudi and Gillian Jacobs. Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong served as the host for the event, which closed with a performance from Capital Cities.