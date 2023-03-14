CBS To Air Beach Boys Special April 9

CBS honors the Beach Boys when A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys airs Sunday, April 9. The special goes for two hours on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The event takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston are guests. Also appearing are Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen and John Stamos. The performances include Beck doing “Sloop John B,” Beck and Jim James playing “Good Vibrations,” Brandi Carlile singing “In My Room,” Charlie Puth playing “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” Lady A performing “Surfer Girl,” John Legend playing “Sail on Sailor” and Weezer performing “California Girls.”

The Beach Boys got together in 1961. They were originally comprised of the Wilson brothers, Brian, Carl and Dennis; cousin Mike Love; and school friend Al Jardine. “Their music came to represent Californian culture and provide fans around the world with a passport to experience love, youthful exuberance and surf culture,” according to CBS.

A one-hour version of the event will air on MTV on a date to be named. ■