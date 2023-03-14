CBS To Air Beach Boys Special April 9
Tom Hanks, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen to salute surfer guys
CBS honors the Beach Boys when A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys airs Sunday, April 9. The special goes for two hours on CBS and Paramount Plus.
The event takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston are guests. Also appearing are Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen and John Stamos. The performances include Beck doing “Sloop John B,” Beck and Jim James playing “Good Vibrations,” Brandi Carlile singing “In My Room,” Charlie Puth playing “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” Lady A performing “Surfer Girl,” John Legend playing “Sail on Sailor” and Weezer performing “California Girls.”
The Beach Boys got together in 1961. They were originally comprised of the Wilson brothers, Brian, Carl and Dennis; cousin Mike Love; and school friend Al Jardine. “Their music came to represent Californian culture and provide fans around the world with a passport to experience love, youthful exuberance and surf culture,” according to CBS.
A one-hour version of the event will air on MTV on a date to be named. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.