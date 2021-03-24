Disney Plus Hits the Court with Trailer for 'Big Shot' Original Series

Disney Plus Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming basketball-themed original series Big Shot, starring John Stamos.

The 10-episode series, which debuts April 16, follows Stamos as a college basketball coach, who -- after getting ousted from the NCAA -- is given a chance for redemption with a position coaching a girls basketball team at an elite private high school.

Big Shot also stars Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown and Richard Robichaux, and is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, Brad Garrett and Bill D'Elia.