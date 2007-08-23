CBS: Carey Making The Price Is Right Debut Oct. 15

Comedian Drew Carey, who also hosts CBS primetime game show Power of 10, will make his The Price Is Right debut Monday, Oct. 15, CBS announced.

Carey was selected as the replacement for legendary host Bob Barker, who retired after 35 years of hosting the game show.

CBS also refurbished the Price Is Right set “to give it an updated look while keeping the recognizable Price Is Right theme and appearance.”

For Carey’s debut, the network will pull out all the stops, offering some of the most expensive prizes ever awarded on the program.