CBS, Pluto TV, Paramount Plus Celebrate Star Trek Day

It is Star Trek Day, with the show debuting on NBC September 8, 1966, and various TV networks in the Paramount portfolio are making the most of the occasion. Streamer Pluto TV has a marathon of the original Star Trek on its Star Trek Channel all day long September 8, and a marathon of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine all day long on its More Star Trek Channel.

Created by Gene Roddenberrry, the original Star Trek had William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in the cast, and went for three seasons.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine had Avery Brooks and Rene Auberjonois in the cast and was on from 1993 to 1999.

Pluto TV is part of Paramount Global.

On a batch of Paramount networks, Jerry O’Connell hosts a Star Trek special that showcases memorable moments across the 57 years of the franchise. O’Connell voices Commander Jack Ransom on Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Besides Pluto, the special can be viewed on Paramount Plus, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Fave TV and Smithsonian.com. It can also be seen on YouTube (Paramount Plus and Star Trek official channels), Twitch and Facebook, and on select CBS affiliates.

CBS airs the first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in prime September 8.

Pluto’s Funny AF channel has a Star Trek: Lower Decks season three marathon starting at 6:30 p.m. ET September 8.

Paramount Plus has a bunch of Star Trek series among its originals, including Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.