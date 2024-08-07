CBS Hosts ‘Creep LA: Ghosts’ Event to Celebrate Season 4 Premiere of Comedy

CBS is hosting what it calls “an immersive experience” in Los Angeles this fall, a 60-minute show, Creep LA: Ghosts, to be held at two historic mansions in the West Adams neighborhood. Just Fix It Productions is partnering with CBS on the project, which promotes the new season of Ghosts, and tickets go on sale at CreepLA.com September 9.

Season four of Ghosts is on CBS October 17.

One of the two mansions will bring the lobby of the show’s haunted Woodstone Bed & Breakfast to life with photo opportunities and show memorabilia. Ticket holders will then cross to the mansion on the “dark side” of the street, where Creep LA will take them on a journey exploring various ghost stories, different types of spirits and representations of the afterlife.

The event begins October 4 and runs on select dates through October 27. Guests must be 18 and over. Tickets are $70.

“We’re excited to present a haunted house experience that brings the dead of Ghosts to life for fans this Halloween season,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS. “Thanks to our partnership with JFI Productions’ Creep LA team, we envision attendees smiling their way through Ghosts’ Woodstone Mansion-themed welcome experience before screaming their way through the immersive, scare-inducing neighboring mansion, for a night they’ll long remember.”

Ghosts sees Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, decide to convert Woodstone Mansion, which Sam inherited, into a bed & breakfast. They learn it may have a few ghosts residing in it.

Creep LA’s frightful events have included Creep LA: Hollow House and Creep LA: Inside.