‘Breaking Bad’ Star Will Be in New Season of ‘Ghosts’

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad, will be a guest star on Season 4 of Ghosts on CBS. He will play Frank, Samantha’s father.

Rose McIver portrays Samantha.

The new season begins October 17.

CBS shared the news at a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and mentioned that Mary Holland will have a recurring role as Patience, the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. “While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental even by Puritan standards,“ CBS said. “As such, she was expelled from her village for ‘being a bit too much.’ ”

Patience appeared in the Season 3 finale.

Frank arrives at the bed and breakfast for his first visit in years. Frank and Samantha have struggled to stay close since Frank divorced Sam’s mother, and she resents him for being largely absent from her life. She is finally compelled to confront these feelings when a new ghost at Woodstone forces her into an awkward conversation with her dad.

McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar play Sam and Jay, a couple that inherits a run-down mansion that they decide to convert to a bed and breakfast. Sam can see the ghosts that inhabit the house.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The cast also includes Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long.

Ghosts is executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Richie Keen, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television) and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).

Hank Schrader, DEA agent and brother-in-law of Walter White, also appeared in Better Call Saul. Norris's TV credits also include United States of Al, Claws and Under the Dome.