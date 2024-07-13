CBS Shares Fall Premiere Dates, Including Those For ‘Matlock’, ‘NCIS’, ‘Survivor’

CBS has shared its fall premiere dates, which sees Survivor begin September 18, and the network’s traditional Premiere Week starting Monday, October 14. Season 22 of NCIS launches October 14, as does spinoff NCIS: Origins, the latter following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and narrated by Mark Harmon.

CBS offers what it is calling “Sneak Peeks” at drama Matlock, with Kathy Bates, Sunday, September 22, and competition series The Summit, hosted by Manu Bennett, Sunday, September 29.

It will be season 47 of Survivor. The season begins with a two-hour premiere, before the show occupies the 8-9:30 timeslot.

Season 37 of 48 Hours is on Saturday, September 21. Season 57 of 60 Minutes begins Sunday, September 22, leading into Matlock.

NCIS and NCIS: Origins are on Monday, October 14. October 15, it’s season seven of FBI, season four of FBI: International and season six of FBI: Most Wanted. October 16 has episodes of Survivor and The Summit and October 17 has the series premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and the season four premiere of Ghosts. Season two of Elsbeth starts that same night.

Friday, October 18 has season eight of S.W.A.T., season three of Fire Country and the return of Blue Bloods, in its 14th and final season.

Monday, October 21 features the season seven starter for The Neighborhood and the series premiere of Poppa’s House.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Season two of Justin Hartley drama Tracker begins Sunday, October 27, as does season five of drama The Equalizer.

The Amazing Race, new drama Watson and game show Hollywood Squares will debut in the second half of the season.