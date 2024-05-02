CBS Shares 2024-2025 Schedule

CBS announced its 2024-2025 prime schedule, which features the new dramas NCIS: Origins, Matlock and Watson, and new comedies Poppa’s House and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Mondays will have The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House, NCIS, in season 22, and NCIS: Origins.

Tuesdays feature FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

On Wednesdays it’s Survivor and new unscripted show The Summit. When Survivor ends, game shows The Price is Right at Night, Raid the Cage and Hollywood Squares are on, the latter with Drew Barrymore in the center square.

The following season of Survivor is on in spring 2025 with The Amazing Race.

Thursdays have Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Matlock and Elsbeth.

On Fridays its S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Blue Bloods, in its 14th and final season. When Blue Bloods ends in the midseason, Fridays will have NCIS: Sydney, Fire Country and S.W.AT.

Saturdays have reruns and 48 Hours.

Sundays offer 60 Minutes, Tracker and The Equalizer. When football pushes back the start of prime, CBS will have reruns at 10. When football ends, new drama Watson will be on at 10.

“This is another CBS primetime schedule that will break through the clutter and entertain a mass audience,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We’re grateful to the creative talent who deliver the characters and stories, as well as the viewers who spend nights, seasons and years with them.”

NCIS: Origins has Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, with Mark Harmon narrating.

Matlock sees Kathy Bates as the wily lawyer.

Watson features Morris Chestnut as the famous detective, and pal of Sherlock Holmes, solving medical mysteries.

Poppa’s House has Damon Wayans as a divorced dad raising his adult son, played by Damon Wayans Jr.

George & Mandy’s First Marriage, a Young Sheldon spinoff, has Montana Jordan and Emily Osment as the couple.

The Summit is hosted by Manu Bennett and sees 16 strangers on a journey through New Zealand’s Southern Alps.

CBS ordered the Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, scheduled to run in 2025-2026.